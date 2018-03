Tom Huddlestone’s second half goal ended up being just a consolation as Derby County’s stuttering promotion bid stumbled further in a 2-1 home defeat to Fulham, rivals for a place in the Premier League.

The Rams, who have gained just 12 points from their last 10 matches, might have earned a point as Cameron Jerome and Richard Keogh went close to an equaliser late on.

Fulham had taken a 2-0 leas through Aleksandar Mitrovic and Ryan Sessegnon.

Photographer Howard Roe captured the match action.