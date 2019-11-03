Match action photos from Chesterfield’s 2-2 draw at Ebbsfleet
Chesterfield made it four matches unbeaten with a 2-2 National League draw at Ebbsfleet.
Match photograph Shibu Preman captured the best of the action in this gallery.
Haydn Hollis scores with a header.
Haydn Hollis tries to get on the end of a cross.
Chesterfield defender Haydn Hollis celebrates his goal.
Chesterfield forward Mike Fondop rises high with Ebbsfleet United defender Tyler Cordner.
