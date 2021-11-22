Martin Carruthers hails seventh win in a row for rampant Ilkeston Town

Ilkeston boss Martin Carruthers.

Goals from Zak Goodson and Charlie Wakefield either side of half-time secured a 2-0 win over Cambridge City, Alex Troke’s missed penalty nearly making it a bigger margin of victory.

But with the Robins remaining top of the NPL Midlands table, Carruthers was a happy man.

He said: “It was really good, although I don’t think we started the game that well and they were very good for the first 30 minutes and we struggled to deal with it in the windy conditions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"But we stayed in the game and a mistake from the goalkeeper saw Zak Goodson react and give himself a tap in and a lead we were very grateful for.

"We were then superb in the second-half when we moved the ball quicker and kept possession better, and weren’t as flat and lethargic as in the first-half.”

Carruthers added his front three of Goodson, Troke and Remaye Campbell, who have provided 30 goals between them this season already, will be crucial to any promotion push.

He said: “I keep going on at them to be top league scorer, with Belper’s Jonny Margetts highest scorer at the moment, and I want one of them to take that honour.

"They’re all in double figures now but lots throughout the team now are chipping in with goals and long may it continue.”