Mark Crossley completes long awaited reunion with John Sheridan at Chesterfield

Goalkeeping coach Mark Crossley has completed his long-awaited reunion with John Sheridan at Chesterfield.

The Spireites announced Crossley's return today, after his contract at Notts County ended.

The former Welsh international first joined the club in 2009, during Sheridan's first stint at the Proact.

Together they celebrated a League Two title in the 2010/11 season.

Crossley took over as caretaker boss alongside Tommy Wright when Sheridan departed in 2012.

After a two-year spell away from the club, Crossley returned in 2015 as part of Dean Saunders' backroom staff.

Sheridanthen appointed Crossley as his assistant manager at Meadow Lane in 2016.

Today's news marks a third Spireites stint for Crossley, whose new role will be part-time.