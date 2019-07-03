Mark Crossley back for his fourth stint at Chesterfield FC

Mark Crossley’s return to the Proact had an air of inevitability about it, from the moment John Sheridan walked back through the door in January.

The pair worked together before at Chesterfield, then again at Notts County, before Crossley rejoined the Spireites this week as part-time goalkeeping coach.

“My contract was up at Notts County and we’d spoke about it, John knew I was out of contract,” said the former Nottingham Forest and Wales number one.

“It’s a part-time role. I’ll be working on matchdays, obviously the lead up to matchdays and it suits everybody.

“It was something I wanted to do, I think highly of John and he thinks highly of me, we work well together, I suppose it was inevitable.”

Chesterfield and Crossley have weaved in and out of each other’s lives for a long time.

He says he’s had some ‘brilliant times’ with the Spireites, even if their relationship wasn’t a love affair at first.

“It’s actually my fourth time here,” he said.

“I was on trial as a 15-year-old, played a couple of reserve games but never got an apprenticeship.

“I came back with John as a player-coach.

“Someone told me today I’m the oldest debutant ever at Chesterfield, that made me realise how old I am.”

It’s a decade since Crossley began his coaching career in earnest with Town.

The coach, now 50, wants to repeat the success he had during his previous stints with one of the club’s legendary stoppers, Tommy Lee.

“I still feel fit, good, active enough to coach the goalies,” he said.

“I had a lot of joy with Tommy Lee, hopefully I can do that with the young goalie we’ve signed from Northampton, Luke Coddington.

“Obviously Shwan Jalal is an experienced keeper, it’s just a case of keeping him ticking over, and improving Luke so he’s pushing for that spot.”