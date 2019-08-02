Manchester United swap deal for Romelu Lukaku hits a snap, Newcastle United close in on French duo, Manchester City reject £72m offer for Leroy Sane - and the rest of Friday's Premier League rumours.

Manchester United's swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala has hit a wall with the Red Devils struggling to agree terms with the latter. (Independent)

Newcastle United have moved one step closer to finalising a double swoop for French duo Moussa Sissako and Allan Saint-Maximin. (Daily Star)

Long-term United target Harry Maguire has been left out of Leicester City's squad to face Atlanta at the weekend due to the uncertainty surrounding his future. (Daily Telegraph)

Liverpool interest in Bordeaux forward Francios Kamano is serious and they are willing to up to £20m for him. (The Sun)

Roma are confident they can secure a £12m deal for Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Arsenal have been put off by West Ham’s valuation of defender Issa Diop, who is rated at £60m. (The Sun)

Chelsea have offered Bayern Munich prospect Torben Rhein a contract starting in 2020 - when their transfer ban ends. (The Sun)

Manchester City have knocked back a £72m offer from Bayern Munich for forward Leroy Sane. (Metro) The Citizens are holding out for £137m. (Daily Telegraph)

Pepe Guardiola's side have re-opened talks with Juventus over a potential deal for right-back Joao Cancelo. (Daily Telegraph)

Tottenham Hotspur are close to agreeing a £55m fee to sign Real Betis midfielder Giovani lo Celso on a five-year deal. ((Mundo Deportivo)

Mauricio Pochettino's side have stolen a march on Manchester United by upping their efforts to add Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes to their ranks. (Evening Standard)

Everton are poised to complete the £30m signing of Juventus striker Moise Kean today. (Various)

Crystal Palace have joined Burnley and West Ham in the race to sign free agent Gary Cahill. He has been without a club since May after leaving Chelsea. (Daily Mail)

The Eagles have also made contact with Real Betis over Victor Camarasa, who impressed on loan at Cardiff City last season. (Wales Online)

Sheffield United are plotting to sign Leicester City midfielder Daniel Amartey before Thursday's deadline. (Football Insider)