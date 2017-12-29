Manager’s support for under-fire striker O’Grady

Chesterfield boss Jack Lester has offered his support to Chris O’Grady after the striker received a hostile reception from some fans when he was substituted in the 2-0 Boxing Day defeat against Crewe.

The much-travelled forward has netted just one League Two goal for the lowly Spirites since joining in June.

Lester said: “The expectations for him are because of the quality he has had in his career.

“He needs to enjoy his football. He works really hard.

“We had a chat with him today (Thursday) as he is not quite getting the rewards he deserves for the work he is putting in on the training ground.

“With a little bit of a break of the ball he will score a couple of goals and be away. He is trying to please the fans. I don’t think you can criticise his workrate.

“I think it will come for him and he just needs that little bit of luck that strikers need. He needs one or two to drop for him and then he won’t be able to miss.”

Lester also backed 18-year-old attacking midfielder Joe Rowley, who has starred for the Spireites in recent weeks.

“Joe has been outstanding, has been developing and is a better player than when we first came in,” said the manager, who took over at the end of September.

“He has got a good understanding of the attitude required and his attitude will determine how far he goes. The best players will play not matter what age they are.”