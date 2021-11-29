Manager of Chesterfield's promotion rivals linked with League Two job
The manager of one of Chesterfield’s promotion rivals is being linked with a vacancy at a League Two club.
Halifax boss Pete Wild is rumoured to be of interest to Hartlepool United, according to reports.
Wild has guided the Shaymen to third in the National League table this campaign, three points behind the Spireites.
Hartlepool United, who won promotion to the Football League via the play-offs last season, are searching for a new boss after Dave Challinor left to drop down a division and take over at Stockport County.
Bromley manager Andy Woodman had been heavily linked with the job at Victoria Park earlier this month but the Ravens said no official approach had been made.
Hartlepool have lost five on the bounce in the league since Challinord departed, leaving them 17th in League Two.
When asked about the link to the Hartlepool job, Wild told the Halifax Courier that he was ‘not aware’ of any approach for him.