Maidstone United v Chesterfield LIVE: Lucas Covolan makes key saves as Akwasi Asante goes close for Spireites
Chesterfield travel to Maidstone United today in the National League (3pm KO).
The Spireites top the table and could secure their best ever start to a season if they avoid defeat at the Gallagher Stadium.
Today’s opponents won the National League South title last season and are currently 15th.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction so stay tuned throughout the day.
Maidstone United v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Saturday, 24 September, 2022, 16:54
- Latest score: Maidstone United 1 v 1 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
- Tshimanga opens scoring on 82 minutes Alabi equalises on 88;
- Spireites 1st; Maidstone 15th
- Spireites XI: Covolan; King, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Banks; Mandeville, Asante, Miller; Quigley. Subs: Maguire, Akinola, Cooper, Uchegbulam, Tshimanga.
- Asante starts; Tshimanga on bench
- Clarke and Gyasi miss out through injury
IT’S ALL OVER!!!
FT: Maidstone United 1 v 2 Chesterfield
Darren Oldaker’s 94th minute winner , his first goal for the club, means the Spireites make their best ever start to a season as they go 10 games unbeaten and remain top of the league.
Harsh on the hosts I have to say.
Reaction coming up.
GOOOOAAAALLLL!!!1-2
OLDAKER!!! 94TH MINUTE!!!
Chesterfield might have pinched this one in the last seconds. Oldaker side-foots in after nice composure from Quigley. 1-2. Maidstone players on the floor.
For Williams for a foul on Alabi on halfway.
Four minutes added
1-1.
Goal for Maidstone: 1-1
Equaliser for Maidstone. 1-1.
Glancing header from Alabi from a free-kick.
88 minutes gone.
GOOOOAAAALLL!!! 0-1
TSHIMANGA!!!
The striker is back in the squad, and back among the goals. Oldaker slips him in and Tshimanga fires across Hadler into the far corner. One chance, one goal. That’s just what he does. 0-1 on 82 minutes
Spireites sub - 76 minutes
Miller off, Uchegbulam on.
Big chance
Mandeville hooks the ball over the bar from about eight yards out after Horton’s cross from the left travelled through a crowd of bodies.
First Spireites sub - 70
Tshimanga is on for Asante.