Maidstone United v Chesterfield LIVE: Early team news, who the referee is, betting odds and build-up
Chesterfield travel to Maidstone United today in the National League (3pm KO).
The Spireites top the table and could secure their best ever start to a season if they avoid defeat at the Gallagher Stadium.
Today’s opponents won the National League South title last season and are currently 15th.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction so stay tuned throughout the day.
Last updated: Friday, 23 September, 2022, 11:26
Key Events
- Latest score: Maidstone United 0 v 0 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
- Spireites 1st; Maidstone 15th
‘Not working hard'
Maidstone boss Hakan Hayrettin, who led them to the National League South title last season, kept his players in the dressing room for about an hour after last Saturday’s 3-0 loss at Bromley.
And he had some strong words for his players after the game.
He told Kent Online: “We take one step forward, two steps back. Ultimately, I believe it’s when we’ve not got the ball, we’re not working hard.
“You’ve got to stop the ball coming in the box, win your headers, win your phases.
“When we’ve got the ball we look all right but you’ve got to work when you’ve not got the ball.
“My honesty doesn’t really bode too well because they don’t like me telling them the truth, and I need to tell them the truth.
“Against Wealdstone, we worked absolutely 100% very, very hard and we deserved to win, but we got a point.
“Today, you defend like that, you’re never going to win.
“I had stuff to say after the game.
“I need to know why they can go from Tuesday and putting in a performance like that to coming here and capitulating.”
Today’s officials
Referee: Aaron Bannister
Assistant referee: Steven Parmenter
Assistant referee: Matthew Morrison
Fourth official: Gary Jerden
Betting odds
Maidstone: 7/2
Draw: 11/4
Chesterfield: 8/13
(Sky Bet)
Well deserved
Chesterfield boss Paul Cook has been named the National League Manager of the Month for August.
Welcome news
Predicted line-up
‘No excuses'
They could make history today
Injury latest
Top support
