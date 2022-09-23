Maidstone boss Hakan Hayrettin, who led them to the National League South title last season, kept his players in the dressing room for about an hour after last Saturday’s 3-0 loss at Bromley.

And he had some strong words for his players after the game.

He told Kent Online: “We take one step forward, two steps back. Ultimately, I believe it’s when we’ve not got the ball, we’re not working hard.

“You’ve got to stop the ball coming in the box, win your headers, win your phases.

“When we’ve got the ball we look all right but you’ve got to work when you’ve not got the ball.

“My honesty doesn’t really bode too well because they don’t like me telling them the truth, and I need to tell them the truth.

“Against Wealdstone, we worked absolutely 100% very, very hard and we deserved to win, but we got a point.

“Today, you defend like that, you’re never going to win.

“I had stuff to say after the game.