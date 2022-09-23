News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Maidstone United v Chesterfield LIVE: Early team news, who the referee is, betting odds and build-up

Chesterfield travel to Maidstone United today in the National League (3pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
Saturday, 24th September 2022, 6:00 am
Maidstone United v Chesterfield - live updates.
Maidstone United v Chesterfield - live updates.

The Spireites top the table and could secure their best ever start to a season if they avoid defeat at the Gallagher Stadium.

Today’s opponents won the National League South title last season and are currently 15th.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction so stay tuned throughout the day.

Maidstone United v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

Last updated: Friday, 23 September, 2022, 11:26

Key Events

  • Latest score: Maidstone United 0 v 0 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
  • Spireites 1st; Maidstone 15th
Show new updates
Friday, 23 September, 2022, 11:26

‘Not working hard'

Maidstone boss Hakan Hayrettin, who led them to the National League South title last season, kept his players in the dressing room for about an hour after last Saturday’s 3-0 loss at Bromley.

And he had some strong words for his players after the game.

He told Kent Online: “We take one step forward, two steps back. Ultimately, I believe it’s when we’ve not got the ball, we’re not working hard.

“You’ve got to stop the ball coming in the box, win your headers, win your phases.

“When we’ve got the ball we look all right but you’ve got to work when you’ve not got the ball.

“My honesty doesn’t really bode too well because they don’t like me telling them the truth, and I need to tell them the truth.

“Against Wealdstone, we worked absolutely 100% very, very hard and we deserved to win, but we got a point.

“Today, you defend like that, you’re never going to win.

“I had stuff to say after the game.

“I need to know why they can go from Tuesday and putting in a performance like that to coming here and capitulating.”

Friday, 23 September, 2022, 11:11

Today’s officials

Referee: Aaron Bannister

Assistant referee: Steven Parmenter

Assistant referee: Matthew Morrison

Fourth official: Gary Jerden

Friday, 23 September, 2022, 11:09

Betting odds

Maidstone: 7/2

Draw: 11/4

Chesterfield: 8/13

(Sky Bet)

Friday, 23 September, 2022, 11:07

Well deserved

Chesterfield boss Paul Cook receives National League award after unbeaten start to season

Chesterfield boss Paul Cook has been named the National League Manager of the Month for August.

Friday, 23 September, 2022, 11:07

Welcome news

Finally! Common sense prevails which means Spireites fans will be able to watch match highlights sooner

It’s the news you have all been waiting for!

Friday, 23 September, 2022, 11:06

Predicted line-up

How Chesterfield could line-up against Maidstone United in National League clash

Chesterfield will be hoping to secure their best ever start to a season when they visit Maidstone United on Saturday.

Friday, 23 September, 2022, 11:06

‘No excuses'

'No excuses' - Chesterfield 'know what is coming' as they prepare for Maidstone United's 3G pitch

There will be ‘no excuses’ from Chesterfield if they come unstuck on Maidstone United’s 3G pitch, says coach Gary Roberts.

Friday, 23 September, 2022, 11:06

They could make history today

Why Chesterfield can create history and break 87-year club record this weekend

Chesterfield have an opportunity to make history this weekend and break an 87-year club record.

Friday, 23 September, 2022, 11:05

Injury latest

Chesterfield to assess influential pair ahead of Maidstone United clash

Chesterfield will check on Armando Dobra and Akwasi Asante ahead of Saturday’s trip to newly-promoted Maidstone United.

Friday, 23 September, 2022, 11:04

Top support

How Chesterfield's total crowds compares to the rest of the National League

Chesterfield are one of the biggest and best supported team in the National League.

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
SpireitesChesterfieldNational LeagueNational League South