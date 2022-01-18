Maidenhead United v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates as Spireites bid to top National League
Chesterfield will return to the top of the National League if they avoid defeat at Maidenhead United tonight (7.45pm KO).
The Spireites will go above leaders Halifax, who are not in action this evening, with a win or a draw.
This game should have taken place in November but was postponed due to Covid.
Maidenhead are fourth bottom and have only won once in their last nine matches.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at York Road and will bring you everything you need to know.
It’s another tricky away day for the Spireites.
Maidenhead are struggling down at the bottom but York Road is not an easy place to go. It is a tough, awkward pitch so it is not going to be pretty.
The Magpies beat Bromley in their last home game and they have seen off Wrexham and Woking and drawn against Grimsby on their home turf so they should not be underestimated.
But Town can take encouragement from the fact both Solihull Moors and Dagenham and Redbridge scored four times past them on their own ground and they also shipped in seven away at Halifax in the FA Cup. Only five teams have conceded more goals than them so Chesterfield should get some chances.
Up the other end, only Dover, King’s Lynn and Southend have scored fewer goals than Alan Devonshire’s men, who have found the net 21 times. The Blues, in comparison, have notched 42.
It’s going to be tight and it won’t be easy on the eye but I reckon the Spireites will come away with a 1-0 win.
Rowe on second-half of season
“I think it’s a great advert for the National League in terms of professionalism. I’ve been at this level for five years and I think this is the strongest it’s been.
“That says good things about the Vanarama National League in terms the direction it’s going. More finances, bigger attendances, bigger squads and more quality in those squads dropping down.
“It’s gearing up to be a great second half to the season. I’m really pleased that we are in the shape to look upwards rather than downwards.”
Rowe on tonight’s opponents
“It’s a massive challenge; they’re in a false position. They’ve had a lot of injuries themselves and players are starting to come back now.
“They’ve got a very experienced manager and they know the pitch, so we’re expecting a massive challenge there.
“It’s going to be a big, physical challenge because of the way they play. There is no holy grail of playing; if that is the route they want to go, then we need to combat that.
“We need to make sure we are strong and defend the 18-yard box. I’m sure we’ve got the talent to score goals, which we have done on the road all season.”
Liam’s predicted line-up
I’m going for two changes from the side which beat Barnet 4-1 on Saturday.
James Rowe has said they will need to manage Luke Croll’s game time after his injury issues so I think we could see Laurence Maguire come in for him on his return from injury.
I also think Alex Whittle, who made a great impact off the bench at the weekend, will replace Calvin Miller who came off at half-time with an ankle knock.
There was a bit of confusion over whether Curtis Weston got booked against Barnet. If so, that would have been his fifth yellow of the season and it would have triggered a one-match ban. However, it FA records show he was not booked so he can play tonight. Him and Jeff King are on four yelllows this season. The cut-off point to avoid a ban is 23 matches so they need to get through this one and Aldershot on Saturday unscathed.
(3-4-1-2) Loach; Williams, Grimes, Maguire; King, Weston, Oyeleke, Whittle; Mandeville; Asante, Tshimanga. Subs: Croll, Miller, Kellermann, Khan, Payne.
Tonight’s other National League fixture
Is Stockport County v Eastleigh.
The Hatters, who are in great form under new boss Dave Challinor, could go third with a win.
Match odds
Maidenhead: 10/3
Draw: 12/5
Chesterfield: 3/4
(Sky Bet)