It’s another tricky away day for the Spireites.

Maidenhead are struggling down at the bottom but York Road is not an easy place to go. It is a tough, awkward pitch so it is not going to be pretty.

The Magpies beat Bromley in their last home game and they have seen off Wrexham and Woking and drawn against Grimsby on their home turf so they should not be underestimated.

But Town can take encouragement from the fact both Solihull Moors and Dagenham and Redbridge scored four times past them on their own ground and they also shipped in seven away at Halifax in the FA Cup. Only five teams have conceded more goals than them so Chesterfield should get some chances.

Up the other end, only Dover, King’s Lynn and Southend have scored fewer goals than Alan Devonshire’s men, who have found the net 21 times. The Blues, in comparison, have notched 42.