Maidenhead United v Chesterfield LIVE: Spireites well on top in National League clash
Chesterfield will jump to third in the National League if they beat Maidenhead United today (3pm KO).
But Town have not won at York Road since dropping down into the National League so it it will be a tough ask.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news and reaction.
But McCoulsky blazes the ball over the bar from about 10-12 yards out. That came about after a loose pass by Grimes was pounced upon. That was a let off for Town.
HT: Maidenhead United 0 v 0 Chesterfield
Spireites well on top. Zipped the ball around beautifully at times. Need to make the keeper work a bit more for all their dominance. An enjoyable watch.