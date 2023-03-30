News you can trust since 1855
Maidenhead United v Chesterfield LIVE: Spireites well on top in National League clash

Chesterfield will jump to third in the National League if they beat Maidenhead United today (3pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 1st Apr 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 15:41 BST
With Woking not playing, the Spireites, who are unbeaten in six, can leapfrog them into third.

But Town have not won at York Road since dropping down into the National League so it it will be a tough ask.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news and reaction.

Maidenhead United v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

Show new updates

Booking

For King.

Big chance for Maidenhead

But McCoulsky blazes the ball over the bar from about 10-12 yards out. That came about after a loose pass by Grimes was pounced upon. That was a let off for Town.

Colclough

Is booked for a shirt pull.

Back underway

Here we go in the second-half.

Town kicking down the slope now.

Level at the break

HT: Maidenhead United 0 v 0 Chesterfield

Spireites well on top. Zipped the ball around beautifully at times. Need to make the keeper work a bit more for all their dominance. An enjoyable watch.

One minute added

0-0.

Five to the break

0-0.

Booking

For the hosts’ Nathaniel-George for diving.

Sixth corner

For Town. They are racking them up, Maguire heads over the latest one.

Mandeville heads over

From Maguire’s well-shaped cross from the left. Another attempt towards goal.

