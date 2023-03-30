Maidenhead United v Chesterfield LIVE: Injury news, Spireites predicted line-up, referee and odds
Chesterfield will jump to third in the National League if they beat Maidenhead United today (3pm KO).
But Town have not won at York Road since dropping down into the National League so it it will be a tough ask.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news and reaction.
Maidenhead United v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
4-3-3: Andre Jr, Odutayo, Massey, De Havilland, Asare, Barratt, Adams, Ferdinand, Smith, Acquah, Nathaniel-George.
We’ll go for the one change with McCallum replacing Quigley.
4-2-3-1 Fitzsimons; King, Palmer, Grimes, Maguire; Jones, Banks; Mandeville, Dallas, Colclough; McCallum.
Subs: Williams, Horton, Oldaker, Uchegbulam, Quigley.
Chesterfield top goalscorer Armando Dobra has been ruled out for the short-term with a slight hamstring strain. He will not be available today.
Akwasi Asante is back in training but today comes too soon for him, Danny Webb said.
Town are in great form on the road, winning all of their last four.
In total they have the fourth best home record, winning nine, drawing six and losing five.
Is Emile Acquah, who has scored 13 goals this season.
He is 22 and has just been capped by England C.
Maidenhead have won eight, drew six and lost six at York Road this season.
They have only lost one of their last six home games in the league, but they did lose at home to Halifax in the FA Trophy.
Referee: Gary Parsons (not been in charge of a Chesterfield game this season)
Assistant referee: Ciaran Barlow
Assistant referee: Stuart Kane
Fourth official: Adam Merchant