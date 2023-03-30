News you can trust since 1855
Maidenhead United v Chesterfield LIVE: Injury news, Spireites predicted line-up, referee and odds

Chesterfield will jump to third in the National League if they beat Maidenhead United today (3pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 1st Apr 2023, 06:00 BST
With Woking not playing, the Spireites, who are unbeaten in six, can leapfrog them into third.

But Town have not won at York Road since dropping down into the National League so it it will be a tough ask.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news and reaction.

Maidenhead United v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

Show new updates

Likely Maidenhead line-up

4-3-3: Andre Jr, Odutayo, Massey, De Havilland, Asare, Barratt, Adams, Ferdinand, Smith, Acquah, Nathaniel-George.

Our predicted line-up

We’ll go for the one change with McCallum replacing Quigley.

4-2-3-1 Fitzsimons; King, Palmer, Grimes, Maguire; Jones, Banks; Mandeville, Dallas, Colclough; McCallum.

Subs: Williams, Horton, Oldaker, Uchegbulam, Quigley.

Dobs ruled out

Chesterfield top goalscorer Armando Dobra has been ruled out for the short-term with a slight hamstring strain. He will not be available today.

Akwasi Asante is back in training but today comes too soon for him, Danny Webb said.

Spireites’ away record

Town are in great form on the road, winning all of their last four.

In total they have the fourth best home record, winning nine, drawing six and losing five.

Maidenhead’s top scorer

Is Emile Acquah, who has scored 13 goals this season.

He is 22 and has just been capped by England C.

Magpies home record

Maidenhead have won eight, drew six and lost six at York Road this season.

They have only lost one of their last six home games in the league, but they did lose at home to Halifax in the FA Trophy.

Today’s officials

Referee: Gary Parsons (not been in charge of a Chesterfield game this season)

Assistant referee: Ciaran Barlow

Assistant referee: Stuart Kane

Fourth official: Adam Merchant

Odds

Maidenhead: 10/3

Draw: 13/5

Chesterfield: 7/10

(Sky Bet)

Happy Saturday!

Good morning everyone and welcome to our live blog as Chesterfield travel to Maidenhead United in the National League.

We will bring you everything you need to know so stay tuned.

COYB!

