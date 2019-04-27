Maidenhead United 2-0 Chesterfield: Match Gallery
Chesterfield’s season ended on a low point with a 2-0 defeat at Maidenhead United.
Match photographer Gareth Williams captured the best of the action.
John Sheridan applauds the Chesterfield fans.
Chesterfield's Ellis Chapman can't find a way past Maidenhead's Nana Ofori-Twumasi.
Chesterfield's Scott Boden just fails to get on the end of a cross.
Maidenhead's James Comley just gets a toe in before Spireites Joe Rowley can get his shot away.
