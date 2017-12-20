Macca hopes to serve up Boxing Day revenge

Forget turkey sandwiches, Martin McIntosh is hoping to dish out a large serving of revenge at Matlock on Boxing Day.

The Buxton boss still has a bitter taste in his mouth from last season’s corresponding fixture and the Gladiators’ wild celebrations following their derby victory.

McIntosh says they’ll travel to Causeway Lane with the pre-match inspiration taken care of.

“We can’t wait for the Boxing Day game,” he said.

“Last year they beat us and I think that’s the only game we’ve lost to them in about five years.

“When they were banging doors and yelling, that’s something we’ll remember.

“It’s a derby match, it’s a big game but the way they celebrated, that will take care of my team talk.”

Before the derby game, Buxton have a tough home game to get through on Saturday when Stafford Rangers visit.

They go into it with some momentum.

McIntosh’s men moved up to eighth last weekend thanks to a 1-0 win over third-placed Grantham.

“The win has made a big difference,” he said.

“We’ve moved up to eighth and psycologically, looking at the table is a lot better so hopefully we can kick on from here.

“We’ve played most of the top teams and the only one that has beaten us is Shaw Lane, twice.

“We need to keep performing the way we are and hopefully get the bit of luck we’ve not been getting.”

The victory at Grantham was achieved despite having Liam Hardy sent off in what the boss called a ‘scandalous’ incident.

Hardy’s two bookings mean he will miss the Stafford game on Saturday.

“I think he has been harshly dealt with.

“The first booking was deserved, for kicking the ball away and that’s cost him.

“The second one, their keeper has made a meal of it, I looked at the video after and it’s scandalous really, for a player to go down like that.

“He got what he wanted.”

Buxton may bring a player in ahead of the visit of Stafford and will likely have young loan striker Curtis Morrison back from a hamstring injury.

McIntosh added: “He’ll train with us this week and I think he’s fully fit now, so that will be a boost to have him back.”