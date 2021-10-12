The Nash are fifth in the table with five wins from their first eight games.

Before losing 2-0 to Farsley Celtic at the weekend, Curzon had won four games on the bounce, resulting in manager Steve Cunningham being named the league’s Manager of the Month.

A place in the first round proper of the world’s most famous cup competition awaits the winners at the Tameside Stadium.

Former Chesterfield player Jack McKay is now at Curzon Ashton.

We spoke Curzon’s stadium announcer, Oli Newall, to get the lowdown on Town’s next opponents...

How would you sum up Curzon's start to the season so far?It has been a bit of a surprising one. We have pulled off some fantastic results so far with wins away at Chester, Gloucester and Leamington alongside two emphatic FA Cup wins to get to this stage. Confidence is high and morale around the club is the best it has been in a while.

What would be considered a good season?For some staying up is a success but we are certainly trying to change the mindset at the club. The manager has targets of finishing higher than 11th (our club record) but following the start we have had we will certainly be keeping one eye on the play-offs.

Who are the main players Chesterfield fans should look out for?We have some fantastic attacking options. Adam Thomas, Alex Curran and Dominic Knowles provide our main goal threats and quality on the ball. Thomas has scored six goals in seven games so far.

What is Curzon's style of play and what formation do they normally set up in?It varies depending on our opponents. It is clear this season we have a lot more pace in our side provided by Thomas and McKay. We have certainly taken teams by surprise this season with our fast tempo and threat on the break.

Any injuries/suspensions for this one?Matty Waters is on his way back from injury and could feature.

What has the reaction been to drawing Chesterfield in the FA Cup? Is there a belief a cup upset could be on the cards?Most would have said we would either want the lowest team in the competition or an ex Football League club. Although it may hamper our chances of progressing further the occasion should be a great one. A huge crowd is expected and it should provide a great atmosphere and a cracking FA Cup tie. We have played some great stuff this season and if we turn up on Saturday we can certainly give Chesterfield something to worry about.

How is former Chesterfield player Jack McKay doing so far?Jack has been fantastic. He provides great pace, an unbelievable work ethic and has chipped in with a few goals as well.