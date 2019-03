Boss John Sheridan blamed a lapse in concentration for Chesterfield’s 1-0 defeat leaders Wrexham on Saturday.

Photographer Greg Dunbavand captured the best of the match action as the Spireites remain in relegation trouble.

Chesterfield's Marc-Antoine Fortune is tackled by Keiran Kennedy. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

Chesterfield's Robert Weir shrugs off a Wrexham tackle. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

Rob Lainton collects a Chesterfield free kick. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

Ellis Chapman in action for the Spireites. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

View more