Wonder goal and late penalty grab key win for Clay Cross

A wonder goal by Josh Scully was the highlight of a precious 2-1 win for Clay Cross Town against much-fancied fellow title-chasers, Retford United.

The end-to-end Central Midlands League, North Division game was exciting and full of action and incident, despite a strong wind blowing across the ground. But it was still goalless when the quick-thinking Scully fired in a direct free-kick from the half-way line that sailed over the head of desperately retreating United ‘keeper, Sam Leigh.

The goal upped the tempo of the game even more, but the visitors responded with 11 minutes remaining when Steve McDonnell coolly crashed a penalty past Ryan Hopkins after one of their piercing attacks.

The outcome could have gone either way at this point, only for Clay Cross to snatch the winner three minutes later with a spot-kick of their own as Jordan Hendley drove home after Josh Parfitt had been felled in the area.

Leigh got a hand to the ball but couldn’t prevent it going in to seal the Millers’ eighth straight win this term at the top of the table. They lead by four points from second-placed Retford (not United), who are also unbeaten, and they get an ideal chance to extend their perfact start to the campaign when travelling to bottom club Thorne Colliery, this Saturday.