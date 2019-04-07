Will Evans would be my choice for Chesterfield player of the year

We are now officially safe and looking forward to next season.

Fans are currently questioning the £50 increase in season tickets for next season at the Proact, but that’s the nature of football, an industry where clubs spend money in order to gain success and very often it’s money tipped down the drain.

If the price of season tickets goes up the price at the gates will increase as well next term. Clubs want fans to buy season tickets in order to see them through the summer and have a figure to base their next budget on.

A sobering thought is the amount paid by football clubs as “intermediary fees” — this usually means money paid to agents.

An FA report revealed £72.943 was paid out by Chesterfield to intermediaries from February 2018 to January 2019. This figure was only beaten by Salford City, who shelled out just over £76,000 to third parties. In effect, Chesterfield either had the second biggest spending power in this division, or alternatively got fleeced in poor negotiations for players who weren’t worth it.

CEO Graham Bean, who announced the season ticket prices, actually is the proud owner of a Liverpool season ticket himself. Presumably he’s not seen much of the poor fare served up in home matches at the Proact in the last three seasons.

The game itself at Dover was a chance to experiment for John Sheridan. I’m not sure what he learned from it however, it wasn’t the greatest match. Dover needed the points more then us and really Chesterfield only threatened when Kiwomya and Denton came on.

We didn’t concede, which was the main thing. Some players had their chance to make an impression on the manager but no one in the starting 11 really stood out as a player who could change a game.

Many people are online paying tribute to John Sheridan for saving us from doom and it has been a remarkable turnaround in our fortunes.

His signing of Scott Boden was obviously crucial in getting us out of the mire.

When it comes time for the Player of the Season award, I don’t think you can look much further than Will Evans.

He has been solid at the back, scores goals and even saves penalties.