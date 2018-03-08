Whitehead is eight goals from Matlock history

Matlock Town youngster Billy Whitehead is hoping for his big break into professional football if he can become the academy’s all-time record goalscorer in a season.

Whitehead will set a new landmark for the academy if he can net eight more goals this season and he is determined to impress the scouts watching his progress.

The academy record stands at 40 goals — set by Tom Savage last season — and with Whitehead already on 33, many believe he will hold the record by the time this season is over.

One of the believers is the striker himself.

“Yeah, I’m trying to convince myself that I will do it,” he said. ”I know I have to get my head down and, if I do, there is no reason why I can’t break the record.”

Whitehead and his fellow academy under-19 teammates will be looking to prove their worth in the Holland Cup, which all Matlock development sides are involved in.

The tournament works as a feeder competition and all the sides must have won something to be involved.

Good sides gain interest from scouts and the cup may be a chance for them to find talent that might have slipped through the fingers of professional academies.

Whitehead revealed he relishes the chance to have interest in him.

“Personally, when playing in front of scouts and knowing there is interest in me makes me play better.

“I know if someone is watching me, there is a reason why they are there — and that is a credit to me.”