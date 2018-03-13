Webster has strength in numbers to combat fixture backlog

Belper Town’s strength in numbers will be to their benefit, says manager Aaron Webster.

The Nailers face a backlog of fixtures in the coming weeks after the recent inclement weather has resulted in more than a fortnight without a game.

Heavy rainfall towards the back end of last week meant Saturday’s scheduled home match with strugglers Romulus was postponed for a third time.

That fixture has now been rearranged for Tuesday 20th March (7.45pm kick off) in five games to be played between now and the end of the month.

And Webster says the sequence of games is manageable.

“We have players to call on,” he said.

“We can name a 16-man squad and there are guys I’m leaving at home on a Saturday as well, or they’re getting games at other clubs on a dual contract.

“Football for many people is secondary at this level of the game. They’ve got their 9-5 jobs and some of them even work evenings.

“We’re going to have to work around the people who are available and if some aren’t then it gives others a chance to come in and impress.

“I’m trying to breed competition.

“Every member of the squad is important but once you’re in the starting XI you’re there for a reason and you’ve earned that.

“If you give one of your mates a chance to come and get your spot - and they take it - then you’re playing catch-up. That’s how it is.

“We’ve got players who haven’t been in the squad recently, who are coming back from injury and other such, and it might open up the door for them to get in the team.

“It’s down to the players.”

Belper are scheduled to play at Kidsgrove Athletic on Wednesday (14th March) night and then at Spalding United on Saturday (17th March).

The two upcoming opponents faced each other last Saturday in one of only four matches in the Evo-Stik South Division given the green light last weekend.

A 35th-minute Daniel Brooks goal settled the match in Spalding’s favour but Kidsgrove felt unlucky not to get something from the game.

“Speaking to Ryan (Austin, Kidsgrove manager) they were unlucky not to come away with anything but we can’t take anything for granted or feel sorry for them.

“We’ve got to concentrate purely on us, purely on Belper Town, give our all and focus on what we can get out of this game,” added Webster, who got information on Spalding too.

“I’ve spoken with Ryan and we had a chat about that game. We’ve known each other for 15 years and don’t hide anything from each other.

“We’re honest about our fortunes and misfortunes with our teams at the minute. We’ll prepare as we always do with two games in a week.”