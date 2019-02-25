Third hat-trick of season for boss as Clay Cross eye title

Player/manager Ant Lynam bagged his third hat-trick of the season as a resounding 6-0 win completed the home fixtures of Clay Cross Town at the top of the Central Midlands League’s North Division.

Now they have four away games to go in their push for the title, including what could well be a decider against second-placed Retford, who are four points behind and have two games in hand, on Saturday, March 9.

The eclipse of bottom-of-the-table Thorne Colliery was the Millers’ 12th win from 13 home games, and was preceded by a minute’s silence after the deaths of two committee members the previous week.

Callam Lytham opened the floodgates in the 12th minute, meeting a cross by Josh Parfitt, and it wasn’t long before the lead was doubled by Lynam, who drilled home after the lively Parfitt had unselfishly pulled the ball back from a cross by Josh Brown.

Five minutes later, the game was all but over as Josh Scully took full advantage of a weak offside call from the visitors and planted his shot neatly past helpless ‘keeper, Richard Watson.

It was 4-0 shortly after the break when Lynam netted his second with a diving header, and there was no respite for Thorne, despite some smart saves from Watson. In the closing stages, Alex Hewitt curled in number five and Lynam completed his treble.