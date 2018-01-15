The future is orange for the young Hurricanes

A Chesterfield-based football team of under-10s have a new orange team kit for home matches thanks to E.ON’s Power Kicks competition.

Mark Jackson, who has been coaching Somersall Rangers Hurricanes for the last two and a half years, entered the competition on behalf of the youngsters.

He said: “Once I heard we’d won, I let the kids choose by vote what colour shirt, shorts and socks they wanted.

“I felt it was important to let them be a part of the decision-making process, and they’re so proud when they pull on their new shirts.

“Somersall Rangers is an FA Charter Standard club, helping youngsters to develop their footballing skills and enjoy the game, starting at grassroots level and running teams from under-sevens up to under-18s.”