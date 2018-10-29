Ten out of ten for clinical Clay Cross at top of table

The perfect ten was completed by clinical Clay Cross Town, whose unbeaten sequence at the top of the Central Midlands League’s North Division reached double figures.

Thirty points from 30 is Clay Cross’s impressive tally after their 5-1 victory over fellow title-chasers AFC Bentley on Saturday, and to match their number of wins, they now head the table by ten points too.

In the first half, chances were created by both sides, and it took until the 44th minute for the Millers to break the deadlock when Ryan Ordidge finally penetrated the well-drilled Bentley defence.

But that was quickly followed by a Callum Lytham goal to double the lead by the break, and when Lytham crashed home his second seven minutes into the second period, it looked all over.

Bentley did pull one back with a header from Luke Flanagan that sailed over the head of goalkeeper Ryan Hopkins, but Clay Cross finished the match strongly to re-assert their superiority.

Referee Anthony Wingate pointed to the penalty spot for a handball, and Ant Lynam fired the kick straight down the middle, deceiving the efforts of goalkeeper James Brookes, before the points were well and truly sealed when Grant Mitchell headed number five.

There is no league action for Clay Cross this Saturday, but they face Ashbourne in the Derbyshire FA Senior Cup on Tuesday, November 6.