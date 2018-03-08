Teenage striker Whitehead wants to be record-breaker

Matlock Town under-18 striker Billy Whitehead is on course for a record-breaking season.

The 18-year-old, who has already found the net 33 times in this season, is chasing down an all-time club record at the club, which currently stands at 40 goals in a single season.

“I’m certainly hoping to beat the record,” he said.

“But when it comes to goalscoring, it comes down to the team and we are all playing so well at the moment.

“If I carry on playing well, and the team carries on the way we are going, it will only be successful, and I should hit 40 goals.”

Whitehead has warned Matlock Town under-17s not to underestimate his side ahead of their NPLFA quarter-final clash.

The two academy sides are to face off in the coming weeks, with Whitehead optimistic about his side’s chances, despite the contrasting success of the two teams this season.

The under-17s have been in fine form this season. They are currently unbeaten and have scored 32 goals in only 10 games, conceding three.

Meanwhile, the under-18s have struggled in comparison, scoring only 15 goals and conceding 10 in 10 matches.

“We are on a really good run of form and if they (the under-17s) under estimate us, then they will be in for a surprise,” Whitehead said.

Meanwhile, under-17s defender Sonny Webb is looking forward to the battle, and believes his side has got what it takes to get the win.

“It will be a laugh to play against some of my mates, but at the same time we are all taking it seriously — we all want to win,” he said.

Despite the familiar faces as opponents, Webb doesn’t feel there will be a change in attitude.

“We want to win every game, regardless of the opposition,” he said.

“It doesn’t matter who we play, we go into the game and we want to win”.

Dec Sorrell, Matlock Town under-17s striker, is targeting a comeback from injury for this crunch fixture.

“I’m injured at the moment, but I will be back for that match. I’ll be fit, I’m going to make sure of it,” he said. “Our group, and the second years, are a really close group, and on the day it will tell us who has got the better squad really.”