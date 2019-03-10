Team seems to be playing better away from home

It was another up and down week for Chesterfield — win away and then mess it all up by losing at home.

But they did not just lose. They fell to pieces against Eastleigh, a team that should have been sent home on the end of a sound beating.

Thankfully our next two matches are away from home, where the team seems to play better.

Let’s hope that we get points against Bromley and Havant to get closer to safety.

Against Eastleigh, Chesterfield were OK in the first half and, having scored from our only real chance, we should have made it to half-time one goal up.

But if you let the opposition have a free cross and don’t challenge for the subsequent header, they are going to score.

In the second half, we scored and it looked plain sailing. Then ‘mighty’ Eastleigh put an extra man up front, worked harder than Chesterfield in midfield and we crumbled. The opposition’s second goal was amateur stuff from our defence and keeper and as for their third, if you let someone run 40 yards with the ball and have a free shot, they’ll get a goal.

Why no one put in a tackle or committed a foul for the good of the team is a mystery.

After John Sheridan announced post-match that players aren’t listening to him and aren’t doing what he says, it can only mean that he’s busy drawing up a list of who he’s going to get rid of come May.

So fans at the Proact are now drawing up their own lists of players who won’t be good enough to be in a team that should challenge for promotion next time around.

Out of contract in 2019 are Reid, Ofuegbu, Weston, Dodds, Barry, George Smith, Anyon, Ugwu, Wakefield, Binnon-Williams, Talbot, Muggleton, Nelson, Fortune and Weir. I couldn’t blame the manager if he got rid of all.

We have five loanees who will probably go back to the clubs who “own” them. That would leave 12 players on the books, which looks daunting but it gives John Sheridan an opportunity to bring in maybe eight players with some quality, or at least with some pace.

Martin Allen indicated at the start of the season you needed a powerful hard-working team to get out of this division. Since he failed to do that, we looked like we were going to get out of the National League at the wrong end. It’s now over to John Sheridan to see if he can recruit a decent side for next season.