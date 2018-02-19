SUNDAY LEAGUE: it’s sweet 16 for runaway leaders Britannia

Runaway leaders FC Britannia stretched their advantage to a massive 16 points with their tenth win from 11 matches in the First Division of the NAPIT Chesterfield and District Sunday League.

Unbeaten Britannia beat mid-table Hepthorne Lane 5-1 thanks to goals from Callum Lytham (2), Charlie Dawes, Alex Hewitt and Nico Degirolamo.

There was little to choose between FC United of Bolsover and Clowne Wanderers in the other match to be played in the top flight, which ended in a 1-1 stalemate. Ashley Radmore scored for United, while Chris Shelton replied.

Dronfield Victoria extended their lead to three points in Division Two as they beat Crown Killamarsh 3-0, while second-placed Old Whittington MW were held to a 1-1 draw by Renishaw Rangers Old Boys. Ross Bateman, Aaron Phuller and Ollie Wood were on target for Victoria, with Alex Shaw (Whittington) and Ryan Plant (Renishaw) the scorers in the other game.

New Inn Tupton are up to third spot after a 2-1 win at Brampton Rovers, earned by goals from Billie Brooks and Steve Miller, while FC New Whitt triumphed by the same scoreline at Clowne Wanderers Reserves.

In the Third Division, Birdholme Club moved up to third after winning the only game, 3-2, against Creswell Black Diamond.

The Chatsworth Cup took centre stage in the league’s lower divisions, with seven ties resulting in victories for Clay Cross United, Spartans, Bridge Inn, Glapwell Gladiators, Brimington United II, Hasland WMC and Nags Head All Stars.

Division Five mid-tablers Clay Cross sprang a surprise by knocking out Fourth Division leaders Chesterfield Rangers. Carl Witford (2), Matt Walsh, Dale Carrington and Stephen Liddle were the scorers in a 5-1 win.

Tim Garfoot struck twice as Spartans beat Hasland Community 5-3, while Bridge had to be at their best to edge out Spireites Pub 3-2.

Gladiators beat Gate Inn North Wingfield 4-2, while Craig Buchanan rattled in a superb hat-trick in Brimington’s 5-1 eclipse of Dronfield Town.