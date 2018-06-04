Sterland shares centre stage with FC Britannia at Sunday league do

Former England player Mel Sterland was the star of the show as the NAPIT Chesterfield and District Sunday League held its popular annual awards presentation at the Proact Stadium.

Sterland, now 56, who played for Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United and Rangers, treated the club representatives to some lively stories from his career in a question-and-answer session with Sky Sports TV correspondent Nick Johnson.

The champions and runners-up of the league’s six divisions, plus the winners of the cup competitions, received their awards, with pride of place going to FC britannia, who completed a treble for the second season running, winning Division One, the Chatsworth Cup and the senior county cup.

Special plaudits also went to Hasland WMC, who bagged an impressive double, landing the Fifth Division title and the Chatsworth Cup, while the other champions were Dronfield Vic (Division two), Brampton Moor Rovers (Division Three), Spartans (Division Four) and Dronfield Wanderers (Division Six).

The six runners-up, in divisional order, were New Inn Newton, Old Whittington Miners Welfare, Cutthorpe CC, Chesterfield Rangers, Clay Cross United and Carr Vale United.