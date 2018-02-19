Staveley tamed by Tigers after early penalty miss

Stunned Staveley Miners Welfare failed to recover from the blow of missing an early penalty when slumping to a heavy defeat at the hands of local-derby rivals Worksop Town.

Tyla Vel’s tenth-minute spot-kick, awarded after Josh Barker had been brought down, was saved by home ‘keeper Callum Fielding. And as they went on to lose 5-0, Staveley were no match for a Worksop side who seemed rejuvenated by their new management team of Duncan Milligan and John Buckley.

Indeed the Toolstation Northern Counties East League, Premier Division match was all but over by the half-time interval when Worksop led 3-0.

The Tigers hailed their performance as the best they have produced at Sandy Lane all season, but the Trojans were poor and, on this evidence, they still have work to do to ensure they don’t get sucked into a relegation battle.

It might have been so different without the penalty stop by teenager Fielding. But just 15 minutes later, Worksop were ahead as Conor Gigginson’s ball over the top set up Alec Denton. Igor Mlynarski then added two more goals before the break, both after good work by winger Jack Holden.

Staveley’s miserable afternoon continued in the second period when Holden volleyed in from a 66th minute corner by Charlie Baird, who wrapped up the scoring in the dying moments by turning his marker to fire home.

This Saturday, Staveley are at home to Rainworth Miners Welfare, who sit seventh in the table.