Staveley’s struggles continue with home defeat

Staveley Miners Welfare’s struggles near the foot of the Toolstation Northern Counties East League’s Premier Division did not get any easier with a 3-0 defeat at home to Rainworth Miners Welfare on Saturday.

The only consolation for out-of-sorts Staveley was that high-riding Rainworth were never in full control of a match in which both sides rarely threatened their opponents’ goal. At least they kept battling, although the defeat, which was their 15th of the season, left them fifth from bottom with 15 games to play.

Staveley were behind from the sixth minute when the defence hesitated, and goalkeeper Richard Watson’s attempted clearance was blocked by Tomas Poole, who reacted quickly to volley the ball into an empty net.

The hosts were unlucky not to level three minutes from the interval when Tyla Bell charged the ball down and it was heading towards goal until Max Pemberton cleared. And in the second half, they went close with a long-range drive from Charlie Oglesby before Tom Ellis’s effort was tipped round a post by ‘keeper Andy Francis.

However, Rainworth sealed the points with two goals in the last ten minutes. Charlie Dawes converted a penalty after being brought down and Kyle Jordan beat Watson with an inch-perfect lob.