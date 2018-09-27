Sinnott scorcher and Bacon sizzlers see Alfreton advance in FA Cup

Alfreton Town made no mistake on Tuesday night when they finally overcame Sutton Coldfield Town 3-0 in a replay of their FA Cup second round qualifying tie.

A trio of outstanding goals saw Jordan Sinnott’s 30-yard strike sandwiched between two Declan Bacon sizzlers as the Royals mustered little response.

The opener on 17 minutes saw Bacon swivel before smashing home a Josh Clackstone cross from the edge of the area.

Eleven minutes later Sinnott registered his first goal for the club in style, the prize money of £9,000 safely pocketed when Bacon hammered home a loose ball 13 minutes into the second half.

A bizarre moment in the 86th-minute saw James Clifton’s shot cannon to safety off both uprights as the Reds cruised to a third round qualifying tie at neighbours Mickleover Sports on Saturday week.

ALFRETON: Ramsbottom; Clackstone, Shiels, Gowling, Wilde [Clifton 81], Hotte [Platt 72], Clarke, Bateson [Chettle 77], Sinnott, Peniket, Bacon.

Referee: Aaron Bannister.

Attendance: 194.