Salford City’s rise a fantastic story, says Chesterfield boss Martin Allen

Boss Martin Allen described the meteoric rise through football’s non-league pyramid of Chesterfield’s opponents on Saturday as a fantastic story.

The Spireites, beaten for the first time in midweek at Barrow, travel to fellow National League promotion favourites Salford City.

Salford, promoted last season while Chesterfield were relegated, have been funded through the divisions by former Manchester United stars Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes, Gary Neville and Phil Neville.

But Allen said he was not bothered how much Salford’s high-profile backers have put in.

“I’m not sure it’s about the amount of money they’ve spent,” said Allen. “It’s the fact they’re Manchester United legends, really.

“All of us have watched those fantastic players playing for England and for Manchester United and we all admire them. The fact they’ve kind of got their own club now is exciting. It is good.

“That is also exciting for the supporters. What they’ve spent on their players, I’ve got no interest in that. It doesn’t faze me in the slightest — good luck to them and good for them.

“They’ve had a meteoric rise — four promotions in five seasons — and they’ve done remarkably well. It’s a fantastic story.

“But we will just go out and do what we are doing. I have said from day one we need to improve and we need to get better.

“The attitude and commitment the other night was unquestionable. Everyone gave it their all, but one or two moments cost us dearly.

“We dust ourselves down, which we did on the bus coming home, and look forward to another challenge.”

He said he was expecting a tough game, but pointed out that every game had been. and would be, tough.

Chesterfield have sold out their allocation for the trip to Salford and Allen added: “It’s brilliant that we’ve got 1,300 supporters travelling up there. I’m sure the supporters are excited about it.”

I didn’t expect 300 (fans) at Barrow. I could not believe it. I appreciate they stayed to the end and clapped the players off and recognised the effort put in.”