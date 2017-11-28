Rivals extend Millers’ miserable winless run

Amid their worst run of results since April 2016, Clay Cross Town were intent on getting back to winning ways again last Saturday when they entertained Derbyshire neighbours Tideswell United.

In what turned out to be an end-to-end encounter throughout it was Tideswell who secured the valuable three points by the odd goal in seven.

The visitors had seen a recent upturn in form and swiftly took the lead on 11 minutes through their captain Conor Maskrey. It took less than 60 seconds for leading scorer Lee Clay to equalise for the Millers with a perfectly timed header.

It was Ben Maskrey that gave the Tideswell men a lead at half-time but the game was far from over in terms of action and goals.

Despite some excellent play from the Millers’ front men, that saw the towering six-foot seven-inch keeper Andy Benson pull off a string of good saves, it was Tideswell who increased their lead when Matt Brown fired home on 50 minutes.

The next period saw Clay Cross up their game to the extent that two goals in three minutes from Jordan Hendley and Joel Holland made it all square and they looked then to be the more likely winners of the two teams.

But Lady Luck is not looking down on the Millers favourably at the moment and a looping header from Henry Litherland made it 4-3 to Tideswell with 20 minutes remaining.

Clay Cross’s misery was compounded when a foul was judged to be made outside the penalty box rather than inside by the official, denying the Millers the chance to level once more from the spot.

They are now without a win in all competitions since mid-October ahead of Saturday’s trip to Doncaster-based Askern FC (3pm kick off).