Richard Lane's Central Midlands League midweek round-up

Retford gave further notice of their promotion ambitions as they swept aside Dronfield Town reserves 7-1 in the Black Dragon Badges North Division on Tuesday.

The match was decided in the first half hour as Retford ran up a five goal lead . Gaz Davies set the tone with a sixth minute opener, Adam Scott adding the second with 17 played and Oli Bilham, Scott and Chay Evans-Booth making it five by the 28th minute.

Dronfield pulled one back on the stroke of half time but Jack Johnson struck again a minute into the second half. Scott completed his hat-trick in the final minute to leave his team four points behind Clay Cross with two games in hand.

Matlock Town Reserves had to work hard to take the points against a spirited Teversal reserves at Carnarvon Street in the South Division.

Matlock went ahead in the 17th minute through Moussa Diouf but despite having the upper hand couldn’t increase the lead. Teversal struck back with a Stephen Mallinder goal in the 72nd minute but five minutes later Diouf got his second.

Teversal went close to claiming a point but the Matlock keeper pulled off a couple of excellent saves to preserve his side’s lead.

Mickleover RBL travelled to Holbrook Sports who fell to their first defeat of the year, Mickleover running out 4-1 winners. Abidemi Lamina scored twice for the Legion with Daniel Minto and Jake Dickinson also netting, Jordan Lee getting Holbrook’s goal from the penalty spot.

Retford United got off the mark in the Steel Beams Derby Presidents Cup with a 2-0 defeat of AFC Kilburn, the goals coming from Brandon Ashmore and Phillip Roberts.

In the Macron Store Stoke Division One South on Wednesday, Sherwood Colliery established a three point lead at the top as they beat Mickleover Sports 5-0 at Debdale Park.

After Tim Gregory put the Wood ahead in the 31st minute, a three goal burst in the space of five minutes all but settled the outcome, Micky Taylor, Liam West and Steve Sowter all scoring before half time. Gaz Curtis got a fifth five minutes from time to leave Sherwood still unbeaten.

Heanor Town and Holbrook St Michaels shared the points in a 1-1 draw with Jordan Samuels scoring for Heanor and Jordan Butcher for St Michaels