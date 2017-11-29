Refreshed Buxton FC eager for a return to action

Buxton FC boss Martin McIntosh is hoping to see a spring in his players’ steps when they return to action on Saturday following a two-week break from competitive football.

The Bucks had a blank weekend due to Stourbridge’s involvement in the FA Trophy and while other teams in the league were available McIntosh’s men had to sit out a Saturday afternoon.

While admitting it was frustrating for him and his players, McIntosh hopes the rest has served his troops well as they look to put an end to their four-game winless Evo-Stik Northern Premier run.

They faced three of the current top five during that sequence - and drew against two of them - with their last encounter coming in a home defeat to high-flying Grantham Town.

“I gave the players the weekend off. It was the first weekend they’ve had off since June so I thought it was fair on them on their families to do that,” said McIntosh. “We trained in the week.

“We’ve certainly had some good sessions but we’ve had a lot of niggling injuries to be honest. We’re hoping they all clear up in time for Saturday.

“They should be itching to get back out there, I certainly am. Two weeks without a match is a long time to go without one. “We complain when there’s too many matches then again when there’s not enough. It will be good to get back on to the field and get back at it.”

This Saturday’s visitors Barwell have lost three of their last five but drew on Saturday away at Ashton United, sixth in the table, and McIntosh predicted a tough match.

“Any away draw at Ashton is decent,” he said. “We were fortunate enough to beat them earlier on in the season but anyone going to Ashton knows it’s a tough game.

“To get a point there is decent and they’ve brought a few players in as well so it’s one we’ll look forward to. Every game in this league is difficult.

“We were quite happy with the break but two weeks is a long time to go without a game. We’re all looking forward to getting back to it now.”