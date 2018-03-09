Putting their trust in youth at Matlock

Justin Tellus and Jamie Yates have backed their decision to promote Matlock Town’s under-18 players into the reserve team and are determined to push the younger players as far as they can go.

The development and academy managers have put their trust in the promising youngsters and it is paying dividends with the reserves exceeding expectations to sit fifth in their division.

Both dismissed fears that younger players, no matter how talented they were, could not match the physical challenge in the men’s league.

Academy manager Yates said: “If they are good enough, they are old enough.

“It is about getting the lads over the line,” added Tellus, as they continue to look to further establish their younger players in the higher division.

“They have stepped up to the challenge and, after a tough start, have been performing better than we had hoped.”

The trust and confidence that the coaches are giving their development players perhaps helped with the club’s recent successes in developing players into the Football League — Max Hunt being their most recent departure to Championship club Derby County.

“Other coaches will say differently, but we want to push our players as far as we think they can perform to help with their development,” concluded the managers, who have high aspirations for the promising development team whose reputation is growing.