Point at Scarborough leaves Matlock manager Hoole with mixed emotions

Matlock Town manager Dave Hoole admitted to having mixed emotions following his side’s 2-2 draw at Scarborough Athletic.

The Gladiators fought back from two goals down to earn a point on the road on Tuesday night and make it four points from their opening two Evo-Stik NPL Premier games.

Matlock comfortably beat Lancaster 4-0 on opening day and sat top of the league at tea time on Saturday before the midweek round of matches, leaving them currently third.

“For 70 minutes Scarborough worked harder than us,” said Hoole. “They showed more discipline, they showed more structure and were better all over the park.

“We made the changes at half time after a few harsh words but within seconds Scarborough had scored again and our words seemed to be out of the window.

“But, a game lasts 90 minutes and as the game wore on we showed more bottle and heart.

“Scarborough had us watched on Saturday and to their credit they stopped us playing from the back so then we had to go more direct.”

“There’s nothing wrong with going direct, it can’t be pretty football all the time and Scarborough succeeded in stopping us from playing.

“I’m not saying it was a deserved point, probably more of a smash and grab but in those last 20-25 minutes we got involved and we ended up playing the ball about like I know we can.

“We gifted Scarborough both of their goals at the worst possible times and that annoyed me but there again I’m over the moon with the way we fought our way back to take something from the game.”

The Lancaster win was Matlock’s highest ever on the NPL’s opening day.

“We made a great start in beating Lancaster, it was a bit nervy at the beginning and we needed to adjust to our new style football but then we dominated and deserved everything we got from the game,” Hoole added.

“Jamie Jackson was superb with three assists and his goal.”