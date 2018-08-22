‘No issues with Wiley sending off’ - Hoole

Matlock boss Dave Hoole had no complaints with the sending off of stand-in skipper Dwayne Wiley in Tuesday night’s draw at Scarborough Athletic.

Wiley, appointed captain in the absence of the injured Adam Yates, was shown a red card late on in the game as the Gladiators chased a point fighting back from two goals down.

“I’ve no issue with the sending off, Dwayne should know better and he’s apologised to everyone afterwards,” said Hoole.

Yates sustained a knee injury during the 4-0 win over Lancaster City on opening day while winger Jordan Chapell missed the midweek match after a recurrence of the knock he collected in pre-season at Belper.

“Mark Mullins will take a look at how Adam and Jordan are at Thursday’s training, hopefully they’ll be alright for the next game,” added Hoole.

Matlock are without a game on Saturday as scheduled opponents Bamber Bridge are in the preliminary round of the FA Cup so the Gladiators are next in action at Gainsborough Trinity on Monday afternoon.