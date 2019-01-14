Mixed feelings for Alfreton Town boss Heath after Darlington draw

Alfreton Town boss Billy Heath had mixed feelings after taking a point from their goalless draw at home to Darlington on Saturday.

Heath felt that whilst his side created some good openings, they neither deserved to win nor lose the game.

And despite not reaching the standards of the performance against Blyth Spartans, Heath was satisfied enough.

He said: “I thought maybe they were a little bit sharper than us today - maybe a little bit brighter at times with two different formations.

“But we’re disappointed because we’ve had probably four really good chances in the game and we’ve not taken any of them and that’s the disappointing side of it. On the plus side we’ve kept a clean sheet, which has been a long time coming.

“I think it could be seen as two points lost, but they were knocking on the door late on. We didn’t hit the heights of Blyth last week and in the end I was pleased with a point.

“I don’t think we deserved to lose the game at all, but did we deserve to win the game? l’m not sure - l think probably a draw was the right result, but I’m disappointed given the chances that we created.

“As much as they’ve had chances going down the slope with the wind behind them, we’ve had two really good chances - one from a corner when Platt’s latched on to it in the box but not been able to hit the target. The main thing today the boys worked hard and made sure we got a point.”