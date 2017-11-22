Misfiring Buxton can have no complaints - McIntosh

Martin McIntosh says he can have no complaints after his Buxton side were beaten by high-flying Grantham Town.

The Bucks slumped to their second defeat in four winless Evo-Stik Northern Premier League matches with a 3-0 loss to the Gingerbreads on Saturday.

Buxton FC manager Martin McIntosh

It was the third top five opposition McIntosh’s men have faced on the bounce but where they had drawn before Buxton were left empty-handed by Grantham.

Bucks boss McIntosh said: “I think on the day and overall Grantham were better than us. I’ve no complaints there. The first half was very even and we had three chances and they had one.

“They took theirs and that changed the whole face of the game for me. Had we taken the gilt-edged chances that we had I’m sure the outcome of the game would have been different.

“When you get beat there’s reasons for it. Not taking your chances and then after that I think the game was dead and buried after the second goal and the penalty.

“We can have no complaints there really. We’ve beaten teams and I’ve heard managers that don’t give a true reflection of the game.

“From our point of view we have to give Grantham credit how they went about it. When you get beaten you sometimes have to give credit to the opposition.”

A hat-trick from the division’s top scorer Lee Shaw gave the visitors to Silverlands all three points as they look to keep pace with leaders Altrincham.

“We can talk about our performance and so on but you have to give teams credit where it’s due. We don’t always get the credit from other managers when we beat teams away so I’m just being honest,” said McIntosh.

Buxton moved to bolster their defensive lines prior to the game with the addition of Ben Middleton, who joined on loan for a month from Harrogate Town.

“I think he adds quality to the squad and I think he’s an excellent young player,” said McIntosh. “He’s come from a higher level and played in the Conference last year for a full season.

“He’s an excellent addition for us for the month and I thought he did quite well on Saturday, which is to be expected, but I thought he coped well and he’ll be a good addition for us.”

With a blank weekend ahead, the Bucks are next in action on 2nd December when they welcome Barwell to Silverlands (3pm kick off).

And McIntosh said the break will give him chance to work with the players.

“We’ll train hard,” he said. “We’ll train four times over the next 10 days or so and we’ll refresh the players for the Barwell game . I don’t expect to bring any more players in before now and then because we’ve got enough.”