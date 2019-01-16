Milestone for long-serving Matlock Town captain

Matlock captain Adam Yates made his 450th appearance for the club at Witton and will celebrate 10 years with the Gladiators in March.

Yates joined Matlock from Shirebrook Town in March 2009, making his debut as a substitute in a 2-1 home win against FC United of Manchester. He had impressed then manager Mark Atkins in a Derbyshire Senior Cup semi final tie which Matlock won 1-0.

Frecklington said of Yates: “It’s a fantastic achievement, he’s an excellent player and has been a great loyal servant in times when loyalty isn’t such a big thing in football. He’s a model of consistency and we hope he’ll be here for many years to come.”

While Michael Williams broke down again as a substitute at Witton with a suspected hernia injury.

Transfer listed Jordan Chapell is also injured and with midfielders Cleveland Taylor and Nathan Whitehead still sick, Frecklington’s options in the engine room are limited for Saturday, particularly as Tom Davie has expressed a desire to join a club closer to his Hull home.

Matlock have released Harry Vince and Taron Hare. Shaun Harrad has signed for Basford after leaving.