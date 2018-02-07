Matlock Town youngster to have trial at Leicester City

Matlock Town’s youngest-ever-first-teamer Zak Brunt could be on for a glamour move having attracted the attention of former Premier League xhampions.

Shortly after the move of Max Hunt to Derby, 16-year-old Brunt could be following in the centre-back’s footsteps to a professional club.

Under-16s captain, Brunt, has only been with the Gladiators for four months but in that short time he has caught the eyes of Leicester City and has a trial with the Foxes commencing 8th February.

Town’s development manager Justin Tellus was delighted for Brunt.

“Zak is a special talent,” he said. “He has been superb within our system this season.

“He is an exceptional talent on the ball and after working closely with him within our system, his off the ball work has been top draw within this level of football that demands high levels of work rate.

“I’m sure he will go on to have a good career in the game and interest from various professionals clubs will always surround such a talented young player.”

Tellus also took a moment to discuss the development sector which Brunt has been a part of during his stay at Causeway Lane.

“Leicester City’s interest once again shows the interest levels surrounding our young players within our development sector and gives all the lads the inspiration to work hard to achieve their goals.

“I wish Zak all the best during his trial with Leicester City and as a club we will continue to support our young player on achieving our development sector objectives in giving them a chance to have a career in semi or professional football,” Tellus added.

Brunt arrived at Town in November of last year from Derby County and has featured for the club at first team, reserve and U16s level.

The youngster became Matlock’s youngest-ever-first-teamer shortly after his arrival, when at 16-years-old and one day he was brought on as a late substitute against Witton Albion.