Matlock Town unveil new manager

Matlock Town have appointed Dave Hoole’s successor.

﻿Dave Frecklington has been appointed as the Gladiators’ new manager after the resignation of Hoole on Monday night.

Matlock officials moved quickly to appoint Lincoln based Frecklington ahead of Saturday’s home meeting with top of the table South Shields.

Frecklington’s playing career began in the youth ranks at Lincoln City before his move into the non league game where he played for Lincoln United, Spalding United, Stamford, Grantham Town and Shepshed.

After his playing days ended he was assistant manager to Simon Clark at both Stamford and Worksop Town before becoming the number one at Lincoln United who he guided to the Evo-Stik NPL First Division South play offs in 2015/16.

He then moved to Spalding United in May 2016 before going to Gainsborough Trinity in February 2017 with Spalding challenging for promotion. He led Gainsborough to the first round proper of the FA Cup and the Lincolnshire Senior Cup Final win last season.

He will be assisted by Terry Fleming and Chris Rawlinson.

Fleming made over 450 first team appearances in the professional game chiefly with Lincoln City and Cambridge United while Rawlinson has most recently managed Spalding United.

Speaking on Wednesday night, Frecklington was eager to get started.

“I’m absolutely delighted and excited to be Matlock Town’s new manager and I can’t wait to get my teeth into the job,” he said.

“I’ve had a short break from the game and feel refreshed and ready to go. The first target is to get out of the bottom three and then hopefully work upwards from there.

“Matlock’s a lovely club with good support, it sold itself to us and we’ll all be doing our utmost to bring the club the success it deserves.”

Chairman Tom Wright added: “We are delighted to welcome Dave to the club with his assistants Terry and Chris.

“Dave has good experience at this level and the one above. He knows the Northern Premier League and has plenty of contacts. We are confident he will get us up the league, we wish him every success and I know our supporters will get behind him and the team.”

The new management team will meet the Matlock squad for the first time at training on Thursday evening.