Matlock Town goalkeeper to go on trial at Sheffield Wednesday

Matlock Town Academy goalkeeper Jordan Pierrepont is set to go on trial with Sheffield Wednesday.

Pierrepont has impressed within the Gladiators’ ranks over the last two seasons.

He is due to join up with the Wednesday academy squad over the course of this week and Town’s Development Manager and Academy Director Justin Tellus was not surprised at the interest.

“Jordan, technically and physically, has all the attributes to make it in the professional game,” he said. “He has always been a special talent from when we picked him up as a schoolboy.

“I’ve seen a huge improvement in his Performances over the last year and that makes this news no surprise at all.”

In a rotational ‘keeping role with fellow academy stopper Alfie Smith-Eccles, the pair have proved a safe pair of hands and played a vital role in guiding the reserves to a fifth place spot in the league.

Pierrepont’s trial with Wednesday comes after Zak Brunt’s recent trial with Leicester City and also Max Hunt’s transfer to Derby County.

Tellus added: “I keep telling our players and coaching staff to continue to work hard and we will achieve, as the level of interest from top sides across the country and abroad increases on a constant basis around our development system at Matlock.

“We’re producing players ready for Football League progression and I really hope he follows in the steps of Max Hunt to continue his career at a professional level.”