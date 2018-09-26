Matlock Town could be boosted by return of injured players

Matlock Town head to Farsley Celtic on Saturday and then have a crucial bottom four clash at North Ferriby United on Tuesday with an ever evolving squad that could be boosted by Shaun Harrad and Jordan Chapell returning after injury plus Dwayne Wiley being available once again after suspension.

There could also be a couple of new signings ahead of the weekend.

“The signings we’ve made so far are lads I’ve worked with before who understand the way we work and what we’re looking for” Frecklington explained.

“Jordan and Nathan are very good players who now have the opportunity to play at a level they’ve not played at before. Brad was with me at Gainsborough in Conference North and should be playing at a higher level. Like Tom Davie, at 21/22 years old, Brad has some good years ahead of him.

“We inherited thirty players when we arrived and that’s far too many as you can’t establish the togetherness we’re looking for in the squad with lads sat in the stand plus we have a lot of contracted players. I can only pick sixteen so we’re looking at a squad of around eighteen meaning there’ll be more movement in the next week or so.”

Frecklington said he is currently looking at bringing in a couple of players currently with Conference North clubs and these too may be confirmed in time for the weekend.

Harrad, Chapell and Adam Yates all trained on Tuesday night,although Yates is likely to be allowed a little more time to recover from his knee injury and may not be considered for the upcoming two matches. Frecklington believes Matlock to have necessary cover so that Yates is not risked by rushing him back too quickly. Midfielder Michael Williams who has been outstanding before his hamstring injury is not yet fit though, spending time with sports therapist Mark Mullins on Tuesday.

Frecklington was not at training on Tuesday opting instead to run the rule over North Ferriby in their 1-0 defeat at Gainsborough.

“North Ferriby worked really hard and were a real threat on the counter so we know it will be a tough game up there but they’re all tough .

“We need to pick up some wins sooner rather than later as we don’t want to be cut adrift at the bottom but we feel we have some good players.”