Matlock seal signature of ex-Sheffield United winger

Jordan Chapell has become Dave Hoole’s first signing as Matlock Town manager.

Former Sheffield United youngster Chapell, a 26-year-old winger, signed for the Gladiators today (Friday 1st June).

Chapell made his first team debut for the Blades in 2010 and went on to appear in a handful of games for the club.

He enjoyed loan spells at Burton Albion and Torquay United before signing for the latter in the summer of 2013.

He spent two years with the Gulls and went on loan to Grimsby towards the end of that spell before signing for Chester FC.

Chapell then moved to Chester, then of the National League, in 2015 and has been at the Deva Stadium since.

He went out on loan once more towards the end of last season, this time to Stalybridge Celtic, where he scored four times in nine games.

A Matlock Town statement read: “Chapell would leave Chester FC by mutual consent on March 9th after 78 appearances in all competitions – scoring eight goals and now joins the Hoole and Harrad revolution.”