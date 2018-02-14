Matlock greats to attend 50th sportsmans dinner

Matlock Town’s 50th Sportsmans Dinner on Thursday 22nd March will give guests the opportunity to meet some of the Gladiators’ best ever players, as several members of the 1975 FA Trophy winning side will be in attendance.

Guest speaker for the event at the Shorts Lounge at the DCJ Group Arena is the talented former Arsenal and Republic of Ireland midfielder Liam Brady who played 72 times for his country. Brady made 309 appearances for Arsenal and also starred for West Ham United after playing abroad for the likes of Sampdoria, Juventus, Internatzionale and Ascoli. Joining Brady for the entertainment is comedian Daniel Woodward. The list of Matlock Town legends at the dinner is an appetising one.

All three Fenoughty brothers, Tom, Mick and Nick will be there, and all started the 4-0 win over Scarborough at the old Wembley Stadium, the only time that three brothers have represented the same club in a Wembley final.

Big pals Colin Dawson and Peter Scott remain long life friends and have been together to Matlock games in recent seasons. All four Wembley goalscorers will be making an appearance as wizard of the wing Colin Oxley who put Matlock in front will be there to meet guests. Popular full backs Colin Smith and Dave Goodwin will also be joined by goalkeeper David Fell.

“It should be a special evening for everyone who’s there and we’d like to see the place packed. Seeing the lads again will evoke a lot of great memories, they were certainly special players who did the club and the town proud,” said chairman Tom Wright. Interested? Call Tom Wright on 07850 065968 for tickets.