Matlock academy reveals link up with Manchester 62 FC

The Matlock Town academy are again set to go international as last week they announced plans for a pre-season link up with Gibraltar side, Manchester 62 FC.

Commencing on 20th July the two sides’ academies will partake in a seven-day training camp which will take place at the Lea Green Development Centre.

The week of training with the side established in homage to Manchester United will entail of internal and external friendlies as well as joint activities in preparation for the new season.

“It’s a great opportunity for our club and the collaboration with our juniors is another exciting project that we are looking forward to develop,” said Matlock Town development manager Justin Tellus.

“We hope the experience will benefit all, including our coaching staff with shared ideas on preparation sessions for the tough season ahead.”

The training camp is in preparation of a further link up with the side over the winter, when a similar camp will be held in the British Overseas Territory on the coast of Spain.

The discussions for the second training camp are ongoing and there are talks being made for a friendly to be held between the academy and Gibraltar under-18s.

The Territory’s under-18s are managed by former Charlton Athletic and Exeter City player, Geoff Woods, who also had four months at the helm of Brighton and Hove Albion in 1999.

Speaking on Woods and the potential trip to Gibraltar, Tellus explained: “I know Geoff from my playing days and as a player and coach he is a truly talented professional.

“We are looking into a return visit this winter and due to last year’s long layoff due to the weather conditions a trip to Gibraltar to play their national team’s under-18s as part of a training camp would be a very good option for our development squad.”