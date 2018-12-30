Martin Allen’s results record at Chesterfield does not make great reading

They say a week is a long time in politics. Well, Chesterfield FC currently live in interesting times.

An off-the-field demonstration, an on-field pitch invasion, the company secretary resigning from the board of directors but remaining as company secretary, a new CEO arriving and the sacking of the manager.

Most clubs’ supporters would have protested at the end of last season but the bizarre position regarding ownership and management meant that people did not want to say anything against Jack Lester or Ian Evatt last time round.

Taking a brief look back at Martin Allen’s tenure as manager doesn’t actually make for great reading.

As a press and PR person trying to get the fans behind a team and exude confidence, there can be no doubt that Allen is great at the job.

It’s just that his player selection and recruitment was sometimes baffling and from the start of the season to this day, no -one can agree what Chesterfield’s best line-up is.

Reading between the lines of what John Pemberton said, the players’ confidence must have taken a knock. Michael Nelson must feel humiliated, being dragged off after nine minutes. Robbie Weir was made captain, dropped, transfer listed, brought back into the side and then not even considered when we had no right back. Bradley Barry was shipped out and then brought back in. George Smith is not even getting a game for Dover and may return in January.

Martin Allen’s 16 per cent win ratio in non-league with four league victories out of 25 is relegation form in anyone’s book.

Whoever takes over has to get the Blues to a minimum of 12 victories for the season to stay up and avoid oblivion.

In other words the team has to double its victory tally in the second half of the campaign.

Pemberton clearly does not want the job full-time but did a pretty good job at home to Hartlepool.

He was brave enough to change the formation and stick two lads from the youth team on the pitch, which nearly brought an instant reward. Had Luke Rawson scored or one of two blatant penalty shouts been given, we could have won it.

As it is, we are still in the relegation spots after yet another 1-1 draw, but things do look a little brighter having seen a second half improvement.

Once again it a question of placing bets to see who will be the next manager, who is required to formulate a winning team from the wreckage.

Personally I’m watching Jordan Carson’s Facebook page for the answer before I part with my hard-earned money.