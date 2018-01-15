Lynam leads local-derby fightback by Clay Cross

A late penalty by the evergreen Ant Lynam capped a fightback from two goals by Clay Cross Town to win a local derby at home to Dronfield Town Reserves 3-2.

In their first match of the new year, Clay Cross looked to be heading for defeat against their struggling rivals in the North Division of the Central Midlands League.

But Lynam threw them a welcome lifeline with a goal in the 63rd minute and then Jordan Hendley equalised with a piercing run and high, looping cross that deceived Dronfield goalkeeper Aurelien Masson.

After near-misses at both ends, which included a fingertip save from Millers’ ‘keeper Charlie Clayton, the winner came seven minutes from time when Lynam blasted home the spot-kick.

The game had been preceded by an excellently observed minute’s silence in honour of long-serving Clay Cross member, Ann Golding, who had sadly died the previous week.

But it started with Dronfield hungry for their first win since mid-September and going in front after just 20 seconds when Clayton was sold short by a backpass and his hastily-timed clearance ricocheted into the net off Adam Dobson.

Ring-rusty Clay Cross were hit by a second goal on 27 that was perfectly executed by Tyron O’Kane.